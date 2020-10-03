Ninel Conde could have engaged to Larry Ramos

A large diamond ring could be proof that they have already asked for the hand of the actress and singer.

Ninel Conde is already immersed in rumors that she could soon marry Larry Ramos because in her hand she wears a tremendous diamond ring.

The actress and singer show in recent photographs a ring with a huge diamond, with which her boyfriend is supposed to have asked her to marry.

The couple is enjoying a vacation on the beach, but so far Ninel has made no mention that she is engaged in marriage to Ramos, who by the way faces serious accusations of fraud, among the plaintiffs is Alejandra Guzmán herself.