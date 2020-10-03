Natalia Barulich breaks the silence on his relationship with Neymar and if they spent a “Haawi”: VIDEO

One of the final escndalos that involucr the world of soccer and music, had been the relationships between the mannequin Natalia Barulichthe singer Maluma and the astro del futbol brasileo, Neymar Jr.

In an interview with this system Window aclar if the track “Haawi” is the bean devoted the reguetonero, to which she replied that he doesn’t know. Explained that performed information who made certain that ace was, however it’s one thing that doesn’t matter. “Est in the past and I want to leave you ah”, stated.

Related News

In phrases of his relationship with the footballer, stated he had an incredible relationship with l, however solely of friendship. Detail that worships him as a result of he is a superb individual in your kindness. It is price noting that the rumors had been sparked from that each participated in a session digital camera for GQ journal.

“It was a session of vogue… I’ve a variety of respect for l, and I all the time see it when I’m in Paris or Europe Natalia Barulich, mannequin

How I met Maluma?

The lovely mannequin cautiv the singer colombian after taking part within the…