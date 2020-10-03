Mystery Tales 11 Dealers Choices Collectors Edition-RAZOR Download Free PC Game Full Version





Game Overview

Domini Games brings you the newest thrilling addition to the favored Mystery Tales collection! You’ve been invited on an unique playing cruise! The Princess Lolita is able to set sail, and also you and your good friend are two of the fortunate company. But your luck rapidly runs out when the ship proprietor’s playing companions start turning up lifeless! With the assistance of ghostly spirits onboard, can you discover the reason for the supernatural disappearances and save the passengers in time? Find out on this exhilarating Hidden-Object Puzzle journey!. Key Fetures:Pursue a mystical pressure who merely…

Mystery Tales 11 Dealers Choices Collectors Edition

DOWNLOAD LINKS

N/A

Mystery Tales 11 Dealers Choices Collectors Edition-RAZOR





Download Now