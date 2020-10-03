Follow the controversy: Harvey Weinstein faces new charges of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein was accused of six extra costs of sexual assault in Los Angeles, in line with information launched final Friday, the district legal professional within the district the place the case. The new costs contain two victims and is the results of incidents that occurred over 10 years in the past, in line with the prosecutor Jackie Lacey.

The Hollywood producer entered into shame and was sentenced earlier this 12 months for intercourse crimes, and now faces 4 counts every of forcible rape and oral intercourse, compelled labor, two counts of sexual assault with coercion and one in all penetration with the usage of power. These occasions happened between 2004 and 2013.

For its half, the authorized illustration of Harvey Weinstein he refused to touch upon the brand new costs instantly. Who was one of the crucial highly effective males in Hollywood denied ever having had sexual activity non-consensual. In the occasion that you’re convicted of those new costs (serving a sentence of 23 years) would resist 140 years in jail in a state jail.

The district legal professional stated in a press release: “I Am grateful to the first woman who reported these crimes, and whose courage has given strength to others to speak. The provision of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us additional evidence that we need to build a criminal case compelling.”

Far have been the golden days of Harvey Weinstein. The now felony, who prior to now was recognized for being one of many producers strongest of Hollywood, has simply obtained a brand new and disappointing information whereas serving his sentence. Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled the honorary award which was given within the 12 months 2004 to the unlucky producer.