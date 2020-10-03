FishWitch Halloween-RAZOR Download Free PC Game Full Version





Game Overview

Grab your diving gear and be part of Beatrice, the guardian of the seven seas, on this enchanted underwater Halloween journey. Enjoy addictive gameplay as you earn cash to embellish a sanctuary with colourful fishes and superior thematic ornaments. As your sanctuary progresses, you get diamonds with which you should purchase cool power-ups that will help you beat the degrees. Match your means by way of the wonders of the marine life and discover a bewitching underwater world. Get hooked on FishWitch Halloween. Download measurement: 120 MB. Key Fetures:Splash into the Halloween spirit with this spooky…

FishWitch Halloween

DOWNLOAD LINKS

Green Sauce Games

FishWitch Halloween-RAZOR





Download Now