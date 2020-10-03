Eugenio Derbez reveals that Mauricio Ochmann is the one who decided to divorce his daughter

The comedian claims that his daughter Aislinn did not intend to divorce her daughter’s father.

Eugenio Derbez reveals in an interview that his daughter Aislinn did not intend to divorce Mauricio Ochmann and that it was he who wanted to divorce.

The actor told the Telemundo program ‘Suelta la Sopa’, that despite what has been said in relation to his daughter’s marriage to Ochmann, that it was Aislinn herself who no longer wanted to continue, Eugenio revealed: “She did not I wanted to end the relationship. It was not she who made the decision.

Both Aislinn and Mauricio have always handled the issue of their separation with great respect and care.

And something that draws a lot of attention is how well they coexist after their divorce, spending a lot of time together as a family, not only with his daughter Kailani but also with the daughter that the actor had in his first marriage.