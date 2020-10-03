Angelina Jolie to Viola Davis: Who are the ten actresses better paid of Hollywood, according to Forbes? | Sofia Vergara | Elizabeth Moss | Nicole Kidman | Meryl Streep | Emily Blunt

Stars of tv and movie. Thus is shaped the record of the ten actresses higher paid of the world that shared this 2 September the journal Forbeswith Sofia Vergara, star of the sequence “Modern Family”to the top.

The actress colombian was $ 43 million the previous 12 months, making spotlight above Angelina Jolie, who managed to boost 35 million. Meanwhile, in third place was Gal Gadot, who offers life to the superheroine of “Wonder Woman”with 31 million {dollars}.

This triplet is price to attract a conclusion: that Vergara, a television star, has been positioned above that of his friends in world cinema. And is that, in response to the celebrated publication, the pandemic of the COVID-19 made that the small display screen received prominence.

In fourth place, Melissa McCarthy, the comic remembered for his position in “Gilmore Girls”, stands out with its 25 million {dollars} raised. It follows the veteran Meryl Streepthat even for being a 12 months with cinemas closed down, he managed to pocket 24 million and be within the fifth place of the record.

EMILY BLUNT TO VIOLA DAVIS

Like his colleague Meryl, Emily Blunt acquired a very good a part of their revenue from the large display screen, despite the break that triggered the healthcare disaster in Hollywood. That was no deterrent for the actress received $ 22.5 million and is situated within the sixth place of the record.

In the seventh, the australian Nicole Kidman returned to rebound with a complete of USD 22 million within the final 12 months. The final 12 months she participated in sequence like “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing” whereas it prepares to launch the tape “The Prom” in Netflix.

In eighth place was Ellen Pompeo, star of “Grey’s Anatomy” that $ 19 million has secured its place within the record. And within the ninth, one other star of television, Elisabeth Moss, who, because of his position in “The Handmaid’s Tale” managed to boost 16 million.

Finally, he made his debut within the prime ten Viola Daviswith $ 15.5 million that had been disbursed because of his position in “Murder” and “Ma Rainey”s Black Bottom” subsequent launch by Netflix.

THE TOP 10 OF FORBES MAGAZINE

1. Sofia Vergara ($43 million)

2. Angelina Jolie (35.5 million)

3. Gal Gadot (31.5 million)

4. Melissa McCarthy (25 million)

5. Meryl Streep ($24 million)

6. Emily Blunt (22.5 million)

7. Nicole Kidman ($22 million)

8. Ellen Pompeo (19 million)

9. Elisabeth Moss (16 million)

10. Viola Davis (15.5 million)