Jake Gyllenhaal is the protagonist of the song of Taylor Swift

THE PHOTO, SHARED ON INSTAGRAM, HAS SPARKED LAUGHTER AMONG THE FANS
Fans of Taylor Swift are having enjoyable after Jake Gyllenhaal publish a photograph of the childhood in your account of Instagram.
In an effort to extend the data of New Eyes’ and The Inspire Project, the brand new Human Project: Changing the best way we see the world”, Jake posted an image of him sporting glasses when he was youthful.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift confirmed their relationship
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift broke by cellphone
View this publish on Instagram
I put on my glasses since I lower my hair meticulously with gel (see above), in order that NEW EYES has all the time been close to and pricey to my coronary heart. Since 1932, @neweyes_ has supplied glasses to the…