BESSEMER TRUST COMPANY, YOU AGREE TO BE CONSERVATIVE OF BRITNEY SPEARS

Posted by: hbmaster in Britney News Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:32 PM

“BESSEMER TRUST COMPANY OF CALIFORNIA, N. A” I current a doc by which consent to behave as conservator of the property of BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS, if the decide accepts it

Now all the pieces is within the arms of the decide Penny, hopefully in November all comes out in favour of Britney.