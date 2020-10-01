Selena Gomez and her admiration for ‘La Reina del Tex-Mex’

Selena Gomezlike that Selena Quintanilla, was born in Texas. His father was mexican and her mom american, and although it isn’t very fluent in Spanishhas all the time been aware of its roots. It is No coincidence that the ex-chica Disney a name because the queen of Tex-Mexas a result of his dad and mom had been followers of the singer texan and the younger man grew admirándola.

The interpreter of “Wolves”, along with rising up listening to their songs, perceive how was the lifetime of Quintanilla. In an interview he gave to Just Jared within the 12 months 2013, recalled that from the woman her dad and mom took her to satisfy his grave, and the locations that he frequented and it got here very near the previous of the artist.

While Gomez fashioned a musical profession in one other style, his admiration for Quintanilla by no means disappeared. On a couple of event he has been seen put on clothes with the picture of the singer.