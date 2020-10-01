Rihanna wants to encourage the world with the launch of its parade of Savage X Fenty Vol. 2

The parade of Savage X Fenty Vol. 2, with musical numbers that accompany the fashions, was filmed in September in Los Angeles and opens Friday completely for Amazon Prime Video in additional than 240 nations and territories. It is the second presentation of the road within the service of streaming.

New York, October 1 (AP).– With the assistance of Lizzo, Travis Scott, Rosalia and a number of the most well-known names of the style, Rihanna he mentioned that he determined to proceed with a parade of lingerie Savage X Fenty in digital format to supply one thing good to a troubled world.