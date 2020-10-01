Jon Shafers At the Gates v1 1-SiMPLEX Download Free PC Game Full Version





About

At the Gates is a 4X grand technique sport from Jon Shafer, designer of Civilization 5.

You are a Dark Age lord. Your future is to construct a kingdom within the shadow of the crumbling Roman Empire. Explore the damaging panorama round you, harvest its assets, and construct a mighty financial and navy machine. Your clans have their very own personalities and wishes, so fastidiously take into account how you employ them.

DOWNLOAD DETAILS

Are you the chief who will usher in a brand new period of European historical past? Or will you be forgotten?

An Evolving Map

Seasons and climate dramatically rework the panorama round you. The river that when served as a barrier in the summertime may turn into a freeway within the winter – for each you and your enemies!

Character Management

Each of your clans has distinctive traits and wishes, so select fastidiously how you employ them.

Survival & Roguelike Elements

Keep your clans fed via the tough winter. Resources run out so at all times be attempting to find extra. Your neighbors may be immensely robust. Every sport poses new challenges and alternatives.

Watercolor Art Style

A wonderful watercolor panorama serves because the canvas to your intelligent financial and navy methods.

Tooltips-in-Tooltips!

AtG encompasses a revolutionary person interface which makes use of “tooltips-in-tooltips” for the very first time, making it far simpler to study with out sacrificing any gameplay depth.

Jon Shafers At the Gates v1 1-SiMPLEX





Download Now