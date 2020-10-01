60 Seconds Rocket Science-PLAZA Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

As Ted, a accountable citizen and a household man, you’re confronted with a slight disturbance to your comfortable, suburban life-style. THE NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE.

With solely 60 seconds left to affect, information Ted in a mad, intense and motion packed sprint by way of his home seeking his household and helpful provides. Everything shall be in opposition to you – time, your very personal furnishings, the home that’s completely different each time you play and the basic query – what to take with you and who to depart behind?

Release Note

Title: 60 Seconds!

Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: Robot Gentleman

Publisher: Robot Gentleman

Release Date: 26 May, 2015

Release Name: 60 Seconds Rocket Science-PLAZA

Cracked by: PLAZA

Release Size: 2.55 GB

60 Seconds Rocket Science-PLAZA





Download Now