2020’s Top Tech Trends

Technological change is accelerating faster than ever before with new advancements happening on an almost daily basis. In March 2001 renowned futurist Ray Kurzwell published an essay in which he postulated that humans would experience 20,000 years’ worth of technological advancement in the 21st century.

It is hard to argue with Kurzwell’s view as the world has already changed at a phenomenal rate in the 19 years since that essay was first published.

When Kurzwell wrote that essay on a cutting-edge computer, he could barely have imagined that a few short decades later the average person would have greater processing power in their back pocket than he had on his desktop computer.

With technology advancing every day it can be hard to keep track of what is and isn’t improving and the impact it is having on several industries. The gaming industry is one that has been impacted the most and expected to evolve even further with key technological advancements which are changing the way we act and play.

5G Technology

In the past six months “5G” has become something of a buzzword for conspiracy theorists and populist politicians keen to stoke anti-Chinese sentiment. Fortunately, there is no evidence to suggest that 5G causes sudden death or that it will allow the Chinese state to read our minds.

In reality, 5G is one of the most important technological advancements of the past 10 years which will completely revolutionise the way we play and stream our games. The most basic feature of 5G is the services phenomenal download speed, which registers at 50 GB/s.

To put that into perspective, a 5 GB download on a 4G network would take 13 minutes to download, whereas the same process could be completed in just under 2 seconds on a 5G network.

5G has impacted a huge amount of industries, none more so than iGaming. The iGaming industry is to be hugely excited by 5G, as it means they can add an extra level of complexity to their games and they can expect more people to be playing while they are on the move as the lower latency will improve the experience when gaming online.

The widespread adoption of 5G throughout the world will not only reduce the time it takes for individuals to download media, but it will increase connectivity and allow businesses to operate remotely more regularly.

Online gaming grew even more

Online gaming has been a popular trend for a while now, but 2020 has seen staggering growth. The industry grew by 75% in the first half of 2020, with the majority of gamers playing online with friends or other people around the world.

Online gambling grew in much the same way, users headed online to sites in unprecedented numbers. While gambling companies offering predominantly sports betting are down compared to this time last year, casino games and online poker are booming. Technology has enabled online casinos to offer an extensive range of games like roulette, blackjack as well as slots, one such well known operator is 888 who are providing an impressive line of live casino with real dealers. By taking advantage of the software that recent technology advancements are allowing, online casino sites are able to offer their players an immersive land-based casino experience from the comfort of their own home.

Blockchain Adoption

Since 2017 Blockchain technology has been brought into public focus thanks to the explosion in the price of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Beyond the impact that cryptocurrency has had on the media and the general public, its technology has had a huge effect on business.

Many different industries all around the world are now adopting Blockchain as a secure means to make payment transfers. Many online casinos are now allowing their customers to withdraw and deposit in cryptocurrency, which uses Blockchain technology.

On a larger scale, countries like the USA and China are trying to incorporate Blockchain payment facilities on a national level.

Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is now accepted as a payment method in many different industries.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Not content with producing a human race of cyborgs with a powerful processing unit (a smartphone), technology giants are now heavily invested in the next generation of artificial intelligence.

We already have AI in the form of things like Siri and Alexa, but AI in 2020 is becoming way more advanced than ever before.

When you try and fill out a form online, it’s likely that you will be asked to confirm you are not a robot by clicking a series of images with traffic lights or taxis in them. You might think that this is just an annoying layer of security designed to slow down your day, but it’s not just that.

It’s also a part of Machine Learning that is designed to increase the capabilities of AI driving technology. AI interfaces are designed to mimic human intelligence, and these forms store your ability to recognise patterns and then pass them on to tech companies that are working on driverless cars.

Over the course of the next ten years AI is expected to completely revolutionise the human experience, with some experts suggesting that it could wipe out 73 million jobs by 2030. On the other hand, it will create many jobs whilst increasing our leisure time.

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Back in the 1980s futurists were obsessed with the idea of a new millennium defined by flying cars, hover boards and virtual reality. Whilst two of those things remain a pipe dream, virtual reality is anything but.

In recent years VR games have come on leaps and bounds on console, but it is not just gaming that will reap the benefits of the new technology. Google, Samsung and Oculus have begun to roll out VR in the entertainment and education industries.

With VR people in Sydney could enjoy the tourist attractions and museums of London and Berlin from their own front rooms. Likewise, sports fans all around the world will be able to use AR technology to cheer on their favourite teams with a front row seat.

In more important matters, VR & AR is increasingly being used as a training tool for surgeons and engineers. Relatively speaking these technologies are still in their infancy with many more exciting advancements due in the coming years.

Summing Up

2020 has been a strange year but it has also been an exciting year in terms of technological advancements impacting not just the gaming world but a wide range of industries. The next few years however are due to see yet more innovations and advancements that will continue to improve our lives.

Predicting what those advancements will be however is a near impossible task, although perhaps not for an AI device…