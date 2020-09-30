Yadhira Carrillo is willing to return to television

The actress would be willing to return to the small screen and even make a soap opera if certain conditions are met.

Yadhira Carrillo reveals that she would be in her plans to resume her acting career, and told reporters from various media what her conditions would be to do so.

The actress was approached by the press outside the northern prison, where her husband Juan Collado is in prison, and when asked if she would return to acting, Yadhira commented: “If there was something good father for me, yes. It would be very good because it would serve to distract me because I am so involved in this issue that it becomes so sad to see my husband in such an unfair situation ”.

Yadhira would have some conditions: “As long as it didn’t interfere with the two days of the visit I have here it would be great. That I like the role because to do something you have to do it with pleasure so that things turn out well. I adore Juan Osorio, as well as the other producers, and I am here and always will be ”.

The actress visited the forum of the program ‘Hoy’ this Tuesday, September 29, where she spoke about her work in favor of a shelter for stray dogs, where they are rescued from the streets and given medical attention, shelter, and food, waiting for that already recovered someone of goodwill adopts them and provides them with a home.