Sharis Cid responds to accusations of breaking up Arturo Peniche’s marriage

After being identified as the third in the contention that caused the divorce of Arturo Peniche and Gabriela Ortiz, she responds.

The actress has denied any type of relationship beyond the family bond that unites her with Arturo Peniche, who is the father of Brandon, who is married to his daughter Kristal Cid.

“It is an issue that affects us all … that as you said, raise your hand, we can no longer remain silent as women … they are talking about protecting women, violence against women, and I can no longer remain silent … Enough that I am being slandered in that way! ”He said in an interview for Venga la Alegría.

We love each other, we are a family that we love each other, that we respect each other … I raise my voice for all women in the world, for that alone, I am raising my voice, because it is not fair that women continue to be treated in this way, it is violence against the woman and it is not worth it ”, added Sharis.