Romance between Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González remains firm

The two are still together, but keeping the relationship as private as possible.

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González’s courtship seems to be serious. According to a source close to the couple, the two are still together but keeping the relationship as private as possible.

“They spent the entire quarantine together, and they are in love,” said an insider, according to OK! Magazine.

Last June, the TMZ site published the first photos of Timothée and Eiza kissing in a swimming pool, thus confirming their romance.

Chamalet had recently ended his relationship with Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, with whom he spent two years, before starting dating the Mexican actress.

Another famous person with whom the boy also dated for a year was Lourdes León, Madonna’s daughter.