Penelope Cruz reveals the vice she suffered during her youth

Penelope Cruz revealed that for a time she indulged in a vice that could have seriously affected her health, and that she decided to quit when she wanted to have children.

The Spanish actress said that her addiction to cigarettes was not only in her roles that she played in ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, or in ‘Blow’, with Johnny Deep, but that in real life she smoked too much: “I have not consumed alcohol But there were a few years when I smoked because my characters smoked too. I left it the moment I decided to be a mother ”.

Married to Javier Bardem and mother of two children, Penelope leads a very healthy life, but she does not do great things, it is quite simple because she only has a balanced diet, no alcohol or tobacco, but above all, she tries to get enough rest: ” I try to sleep 8 hours daily. I recently started meditating again, which is helping me appreciate each moment so much more. It helps you calm the mind, it is the equivalent of the gym for the body, practicing it daily helps me calm the mind ”.