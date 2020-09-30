Noah Cyrus is dating influencer Tana Mongeau

Tana shared several images in bed with the 20-year-old singer to celebrate Gay Pride.

Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, is dating 22-year-old American singer, influencer, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. And the two no longer hide their relationship.

The rumors that they together emerge in June when Tana shared several images in bed with the 20-year-old singer to celebrate Gay Pride and come to terms with her sexuality.

“I never thought I’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality the way I do now… I still struggle with it (…) I hate people telling me I’m straight or discrediting my relationship if I’m with a girl… but I’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA + community and I am proud to say that I will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but for their soul, ”he said on that occasion.

But apparently, they broke up and recently reconciled.

Tana shared a sexy new photo with Noah on her Instagram and said they were together again: “I mean, I had to take a break on Instagram until she was my girlfriend again,” she stated in the post.

Paris Hilton was one of the celebrities who commented on the photo of the two: “I love you girls. See you soon, ”he said.