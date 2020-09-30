Noah Cyrus is dating influencer Tana Mongeau

Tana shared several images in bed with the 20-year-old singer to celebrate Gay Pride.
Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, is dating 22-year-old American singer, influencer, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. And the two no longer hide their relationship.
The rumors that they together emerge in June when Tana shared several images in bed with the 20-year-old singer to celebrate Gay Pride and come to terms with her sexuality.
“I never thought I’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality the way I do now… I still struggle with it (…) I hate people telling me I’m straight or discrediting my relationship if I’m with a girl… but I’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA + community and I am proud to say that I will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but for their soul, ”he said on that occasion.
But apparently, they broke up and recently reconciled.
Tana shared a sexy new photo with Noah on her Instagram and said they were together again: “I mean, I had to take a break on Instagram until she was my girlfriend again,” she stated in the post.
Paris Hilton was one of the celebrities who commented on the photo of the two: “I love you girls. See you soon, ”he said.
View this post on Instagram
u knew i had a long ass pride post coming 🏳️🌈💗 i never thought i’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way i do now.. i still struggle with it- i hate the boxes, i hate people telling me i’m straight or discrediting my relationship if i’m with a girl.. but i’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and i’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul. some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, i personally don’t find a need to label it all.. love and sexuality is gender less to me & i’m so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that. also fuck our president for his absolute inhumane ideals toward the lgbtqia community and u better be voting his ass out with me.. it hurts my heart to even be posting about pride knowing that the rights of Trans people were just so sickeningly ripped from them. i will use the way that angers me to fight for change. I LOVE ALL OF U LGBTQIA BABIES, EXACTLY WHO YOU FEEL LIKE INSIDE IS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE MEANT TO BE 🏳️🌈🖤