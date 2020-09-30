Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could star in a soft ‘reality show’

His contract with Netflix would include this reality show in which part of his charity work and his life in California would be shown.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could star in a ‘reality show’, but it would be something in very good taste, very careful, and focused on their philanthropic work at the head of their foundations that support noble causes.

The newspaper The Sun gave revealed this news that so far has not been confirmed, but it is assured that his contract with Netflix would include this reality show in which part of his charitable work would be shown, as well as perhaps some details of his pleasant life in The Angels.

Recently the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a television special inviting the vote caused a stir. Both Meghan and Harry invited everyone not to stop voting, since this will achieve the change that all citizens want.