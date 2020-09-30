Matt Damon returns to filming “The Last Duel”

After the prolonged quarantine due to the coronavirus, the actor returns to work in the action drama with Jodie Comer.

Matt Damon is back at work after being blocked due to coronavirus. The actor is currently filming The Last Duel alongside Jodie Comer.

The stars traveled to Ireland and were spotted on location resuming filming for the film last Monday (September 28) at a castle in Cahir, County Tipperary.

After several months, production on the Ridley Scott film finally resumed.

Production was underway earlier this year but was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt and Jodie could be seen wearing face shields while others wore masks onset to stay as safe as possible.

When the world closed, Matt was trapped in Ireland and quarantined his family there for a time before he could safely return to Los Angeles.