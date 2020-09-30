Mandy Moore dislikes coffee during pregnancy

She is devastated that her body dislikes coffee right now, being a huge fan of a good shot of caffeine.

The ‘This Is Us’ star admits that she is devastated that her body dislikes coffee right now as she is generally a huge fan of a good shot of caffeine and is hopeful that she can enjoy it again once she’s done. given birth to her first child.

She shared on her Instagram story: “Just sitting here thinking: Will I ever enjoy coffee again? It’s one of my main food aversions right now. I know, probably for the better, but it saddens me because I used to dream of coffee before in bed.

And Mandy is ‘fully accepting’ that her love of coffee will return and insists that it is a ‘small price to pay’ for her pregnancy.

“I just woke up from a nap and many, many people told me that it is not strange to have an aversion to coffee. Many women had an aversion to coffee during pregnancy, so I’m not worried. I am fully accepting that my love for coffee will return. And if not, everything is fine. A small price to pay ”, she pointed out.

Last week, Mandy announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy and Taylor have been able to spend more time together amid the coronavirus pandemic as they have both been stuck at home unable to go to work and she feels blessed to have ‘unrestricted time’ with her partner.