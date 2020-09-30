Leonardo DiCaprio says equality will only be achieved when all citizens vote

The actor will speak about it in a Netflix special about the future presidential elections in the United States.

Leonardo DiCaprio assures that equality will only be achieved when all citizens vote. This is what he says in a special program that will air on Netflix on the occasion of the next presidential elections in the United States.

This special titled ‘Whose vote counts. Explained ‘will feature influential personalities from a variety of backgrounds, including the Oscar-winning actor and star of hit films. People magazine managed to obtain one of his statements in the special: “In 1776 voting was a privilege that practically only white men had, with the property. However, we are all created equal, although we will not really be until we all vote. So do not expect more”.

It transpired that among the celebrities who take part in this special program are Selena Gomez, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Legend, as well as other important characters, such as the famous congresswoman of Latin origin Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who lately despite her youth, has climbed great rungs in politics with the Democratic Party.