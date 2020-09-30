Kim Kardashian is enjoying some peace in her family

The businesswoman posted on Instagram a photo of her children and her husband Kanye West, apparently happy…

After so many storms, it looks like Kim Kardashian is finally enjoying some great weather with her family.

The businesswoman posted on Instagram a photo of her children and her husband Kanye West, all happy, to remember how lucky she is, despite the problems that may arise.

Mainly with the controversies that involve the rapper, who continues in the electoral race in the United States.

In the images that Kim published this Tuesday (29), she shows the four children together, and in another image, Kanye smiling with his children.

She captioned the photos saying, “How was I so lucky?!?!?!” She wonders.

In a few hours, the shared images already had almost 3 million ‘likes’.