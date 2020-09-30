Kalimba assures that Aislinn Derbez is one of the great loves of his life

The singer says that “I wrote the album ‘NegroKlaro’ for her, and she knows it” …

Kalimba revealed that his relationship with Aislinn Derbez has been one of his great loves, and that over time he continues to remember him as something very beautiful, and that when everything ended it was very painful, especially for him, and he even dedicated an album to her. full.

The singer-songwriter said on Karla Díaz’s YouTube program ‘Pinky Promise’: “Everyone knew, right? That I was with Aislinn Derbez. She is beautiful, she is a very nice person, in fact, I wrote the whole ‘NegroKlaro’ album for her, and she knows it ”.

Kalimba revealed that when their relationship was at its peak, she went to study acting in New York and that the separation was very painful, even that Aislinn thought about leaving school and returning, but that he did not allow it: “ I told her: ‘you can’t leave school, there’s no way, I’m not going to let you do it’, so I cut her off, then a month later I looked for her and she was very hurt and she didn’t want to talk to me anymore. In the end, her rejection hurt me more ”.

To this day, Kalimba is very fond of Aislinn, because during the time he was with her, he learned to open his heart and enjoy life.