Jennifer Aniston Considered Leaving Hollywood Before ‘The Morning Show’

The actress was disappointed after taking part in a “horrible unprepared project.”

Jennifer Aniston seriously considered retiring from Hollywood before hitting the television hit “The Morning Show,” after a horrible experience on an “unprepared project.”

The Friends star made her return to the small screen on the Apple TV + drama series last year, and she admits that her Emmy-nominated role as a reporter for a breakfast show saved her from leaving show business altogether.

Aniston shared the surprising news during an interview with her actor friends Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes on her Smartless podcast, confessing: “The last two years, that and quitting smoking have crossed my mind, something that has never happened before. … ”

“It happened before ‘The Morning Show,'” he explained. “It was after a job that I was done and I was like, ‘Woah… that took my life, and I don’t know if this is what interests me anymore,’ and I had this fantasy of just walking away…”

Aniston didn’t mention the movie that nearly led to her retirement, but claimed the script wasn’t ready for filming, sharing: “It was an unprepared project… We’ve all been a part of it, and we always say, ‘Never again, never more …!’ “

His comments led Ozark star Bateman to encourage the actress to work more behind the camera, insisting that she would make a great director.

“That is why I always push you to lead because you are so professional and so responsible and you are so aware of how it is done and you can provide great leadership for that great group of people…” he said.

“I am a huge fan of your abilities. I hope you get on the (management) chair ”.

“I would love to jump more in that chair, I really enjoy it,” Aniston replied, adding that she would love to take up interior design as an alternative career if she ever decides to leave the show business.

To date, Aniston has only served as a director on three projects: two short films and a segment from the 2018 TV movie “Five,” an anthology exploring the impact of breast cancer on people’s lives.