Documentary about Billie Eilish’s career premieres in February

The documentary about the career of young singer Billie Eilish will arrive sooner than you think. As Variety magazine reports, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” will hit theaters and AppleTV + in February 2021.

The documentary will follow the 18-year-old Grammy winner as she prepares for the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?.

That album swept the Grammy Awards and earned her the trophies for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

It will also feature Billie’s private moments with her family and the backstage of her performances.