Demi Lovato wants to keep the “maximum distance” possible from Max Ehrich

The breakdown of the singer and the actor must have been in the middle of something very serious, because of Lovato’s attitude.

A source close to Demi Lovato revealed how she feels in the midst of all the drama with her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

Apparently, something serious could have happened because the singer wants distance from the actor:

“Demi doesn’t want to have contact with Max right now. She is completely embarrassed by the way he has been acting and exposing their relationship through social media. She wants nothing to do with him, ”the insider told E! News.

Max has tried to communicate with Demi, however, she does not want to talk to him, and he refuses that their engagement is over.

“For Demi, it was already. She doesn’t want to see him again at this time, ”added the source. “She can’t believe she fell into his trap and she’s really upset about it,” he says.

The source added: “She has spent a lot of time with her family and friends to help her recover from this and they all keep her busy and support her.”

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich ended their engagement last week and he said he only found out from the tabloids and had not spoken to Demi yet, even though sources said they did.