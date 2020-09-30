Consuelo Duval shares the happy news that Covid-19 defeated

The actress and host published several photos on her Instagram profile to celebrate having overcome the disease.
Consuelo Duval announced that she is now free from Covid-19 and happily shared the news with all her followers on Instagram.
The actress and host published several photos on her profile on the social network, and expressed: “Today I smile with my soul again! I have been discharged and the COVID is no longer in my body! ”.
Consuelo thanked her to enjoy full health again: “THANK GOD ABOVE ALL THINGS, for never letting go of his hand. To my children, my brothers, my family and friends, and my CHING & VERITAS for their words of encouragement, for their prayers, and for that immense love that made me feel accompanied all the time.
Hoy vuelvo a sonreír con el alma!!! He sido dada de alta y el covid ya NO está en mi cuerpo!! GRACIAS A DIOS POR SOBRE TODAS LAS COSAS por no soltarme nunca de su mano!! A mis hijos, a mis hermanos, a mi familia, amig@s y a mis CHINGADERITAS por sus palabras de aliento, por sus oraciones y por ese amor tan inmenso que me hizo sentir acompañada todo el tiempo!! Y a mis doctores #FranciscoMoreno y #LeónYlgovsky por su sabiduría que sigan salvando muchas vidas 💖💖💖💖 Soy la mas feliz del mundo!! Atte La chingadera mayor🦋🎉💞 SALUD!!! 🥂 PD USA TAPABOCAS 😷😷😷Y LÁVATE LAS MANOS 💐💐💐🙌🏻🙌🏻
The actress followed to the letter the recommendations of her doctors, the indicated treatment, and is lucky to have overcome the disease. Consuelo made this recommendation to everyone: “PS USE COVER AND WASH YOUR HANDS.”