Consuelo Duval shares the happy news that Covid-19 defeated

The actress and host published several photos on her Instagram profile to celebrate having overcome the disease.

Consuelo Duval announced that she is now free from Covid-19 and happily shared the news with all her followers on Instagram.

The actress and host published several photos on her profile on the social network, and expressed: “Today I smile with my soul again! I have been discharged and the COVID is no longer in my body! ”.

Consuelo thanked her to enjoy full health again: “THANK GOD ABOVE ALL THINGS, for never letting go of his hand. To my children, my brothers, my family and friends, and my CHING & VERITAS for their words of encouragement, for their prayers, and for that immense love that made me feel accompanied all the time.

The actress followed to the letter the recommendations of her doctors, the indicated treatment, and is lucky to have overcome the disease. Consuelo made this recommendation to everyone: “PS USE COVER AND WASH YOUR HANDS.”