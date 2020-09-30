Chrissy Teigen reassures her fans after being hospitalized

The model, the wife of John Legend, was hospitalized Sunday after suffering profuse bleeding during her pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen reassured her fans on social media about her health condition and her baby after she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding during her pregnancy.

The 34-year-old model was hospitalized on Sunday night (September 27) and received a blood transfusion the next day. She used her Instagram Stories to update her followers on what happened:

“I received some blood from someone, so if you donate blood, it goes to real people. People that could be me. I feel like I definitely have someone else inside me right now, which is a weird feeling, “said Chrissy.

“So I had my first blood transfusion, which sounds a lot more dramatic than it is. It’s like an IV, except its not fluids, it’s human blood, ”he says.

John Legend’s wife revealed that she had an allergic reaction to blood. She then received a second transfusion and is still recovering to protect her baby as she is in the middle of her pregnancy.