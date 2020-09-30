Ben Affleck and Anna de Armas would have put an end to their romance

A British newspaper speculates that the couple has separated after several months of intense romance.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck could have ended their romance, six months after they had been very happy and in love with everyone.

The Daily Mail newspaper published that Affleck and the Cuban-born actress have apparently separated since they have stopped seeing each other and not posting photos on their social networks.

For six months the relationship of this couple came to light, when filming a movie together they made a lot of chemistry, and their romance transcended the screens, living together during all this time.

It was normal to see them on the streets of the neighborhood where the actor lives in Los Angeles, especially walking their dogs, dressing very casually, like any couple, even showing some affection in public, which showed that they were very happy.

It is not known what has happened, perhaps it is a temporary separation, only time will tell if they can overcome their differences, or decide not to see each other again.