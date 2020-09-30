Angelita Castany, the first wife of Xavier López ‘Chabelo’, dies of Covid-19

The actress of Cuban origin died this Tuesday at the age of 86 in a clinic in Mexico City.

The Cuban actress and dancer Angelita Castany, Chabelo’s first wife, died at the age of 86 due to complications derived from COVID-19.

The actress, whose real name was María de Los Ángeles Hernández, remained hospitalized for several days until this Tuesday she lost the battle against the disease.

It was the journalist Maxine Woodside who announced that Castany remained hospitalized at the Star Medica Hospital, where she died of complications from Covid-19.

The actress was the first wife of comedian Xavier López Chabelo, but they were only married for three years.