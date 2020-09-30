Andrés García says he would like to die in a duel

The 80-year-old actor says he would like to die without pain, and a duel would be a good way for that to happen.

Andrés García at 80 years of age already thinks how he would like to die, without suffering pain, and confessed that he would like to fight a duel with someone.

The actor told ‘Ventaneando’: “I would like a nice exit. But “that is not when you want, or how you want, but how God wants. I would like a comfortable exit, without pain. There are people who go to sleep, that would be wonderful, but if you can’t like that, then shoot me with a couple of bastards ”.

Andrés revealed that he has already proposed it to some people: “With someone, I don’t like, there are several, I have already proposed them but they have not accepted.”

During the pandemic, the actor ended his relationship with Margarita Portillo, which makes him sad. However, they continue to see each other, as they had a 20-year relationship and lived moments that cannot be erased, so now they have a good friendship.