Allison Mack’s wife, Nicki Clyne, wouldn’t trade experiences at ‘sex cult’ Nxivm

Battlestar Galactica actress Clyne has come out in defense of the Nxivm sect led by Keith Raniere.

Battlestar Galactica actress and Nxivm devotee Nicki Clyne says she wouldn’t trade the experiences she had there “for nothing”, sending a strong message about how much she enjoyed it.

Nicki, who is married to former Smallville star Allison Mack, spoke in a television interview along with four other Nxivm members, the Mirror newspaper reports.

She told CBS ‘This Morning’: “It’s very unfortunate the way the word Nxivm has been applied and now it’s synonymous with sex worship, I don’t even know how to define what it is.”

Nicki’s appearance on television with the other supporters comes after they filed a petition with federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, demanding that they answer questions about the prosecution’s alleged misconduct against Nxivm co-founder and convicted sex trafficker Keith Raniere.

Last year, Raniere was convicted of a series of charges for starting a master-slave group called DOS within Nxivm.

Prosecutors said the women were forced to seduce him, follow strict diets, and have their initials etched into their skin.

He is being held in a Brooklyn detention center until his sentencing on October 27.

Nicki, who allegedly quit her job at Battlestar to follow Raniere, said she was part of the DOS group while defending him.

Nicki, who has not been charged with a crime, said: “We do not deny that certain things happened. There is evidence that certain things happened. How they happened, why they happened, and why certain people chose them, that’s another conversation. “

The Canadian actress is pictured in the HBO documentary The Vow, which deals with the alleged self-help group.

His wife Mack, allegedly Raniere’s right-hand man in DOS, pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges, including extortion and forced labor.

She admits to having instructed the women in the group “to do jobs for me.”

Mack also said the system was “designed to make them think they could be seriously harmed” if they did not perform the tasks they were asked to do, because they had provided damaging guarantees, such as nude photos, that could be used against them.

Despite the serious charges against the group, Nicki said she would not hesitate to remain a part of it.

“I wouldn’t trade my experiences for anything,” he said.

In Mexico, the sect was commanded by Emiliano Salinas Occelli and participated in it Rosa Laura Junco (daughter of the owner of the newspaper Reforma), and Ana Cristina Fox, daughter of former president Vicente Fox.