Tommy Mottola is not afraid of what Mariah Carey has to say about him

Thalia’s music producer and husband are not afraid of what Carey reveals about the time they were married.

Tommy Mottola assures that he is not afraid of anything that Mariah Carey says about him in his book, where he makes harsh revelations of the time when they were married.

The music producer gave an interview to the Page Six portal, where he stated: “I feel very satisfied to have played a great role in the incredible and well-deserved success that Mariah has achieved, and I continue to wish only the best to her and all her family ”.

The singer makes tremendous revelations of what she lived with Mottola, a marriage that lasted 5 years, and that still being with him, she fell madly in love with the baseball player Derek Jeter.

Despite the bad times, Mariah recognizes that it was Tommy Mottola himself who facilitated the divorce so that she could freely have an affair with the athlete, which did not last very long.