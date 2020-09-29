Ryan Dorsey moves in with Naya Rivera’s sister to take care of their son

The actor rented a three-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles so he could take care of his son Josey.

Actor Ryan Dorsey reportedly set up a temporary home with the sister of his late ex-wife Naya Rivera to help him care for the former couple’s young son, Josey.

Glee star Naya Rivera tragically drowned during a boat trip with her five-year-old son, Josey, in July, and earlier this month, her younger sister Nickayla was seen helping Dorsey move into a new apartment. rent in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, Nikayla, 25, also began living at the three-bedroom property to help the actor raise Josey, along with the boy’s maternal grandparents.

The news comes two months after Dorsey broke her silence about her ex’s death in a moving tribute on Instagram.

“There are not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s heart,” he wrote. “Life is about good times and bad times, but with Josey, it makes the bad times a little less because a part of you will always be with us. You will never forget where it came from. We miss you. We will always love you. “

Naya and Ryan tied the knot in 2014, just months after she called off her engagement to rapper Big Sean.

The couple asked for time for marriage in November 2016 but later reconciled. Rivera finally filed for divorce a second time in December 2017.