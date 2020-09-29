Princes Charlotte and George find measures disappointing upon their return to school

The eldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton found a problem in their return to school in London.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting used to a new way of doing things at school in these new COVID times. The royal children have returned to the classroom after months of homeschooling by their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

While George and Charlotte were said to be “delighted” to meet their peers at the exclusive Thomas’s Battersea School, there is one thing they found disappointing, according to the Mirror newspaper

In accordance with government guidelines, the London private school has introduced a series of COVID security measures to keep students and teachers safe and reduce the possibility of the virus spreading.

This means that some of his normal classes were canceled, including swimming.

Writing for Vanity Fair, royalty expert Katie Nicholl said: “While Kensington Palace did not release any pictures of the boys’ first day of return, it is said that George, who entered 3rd year and Charlotte, who is 1st year, they are delighted to be back in school with their friends, although some activities such as swimming have been suspended.

Both George and Charlotte are believed to love swimming, and over the semester last year, families saw them playing in the pool at a fancy spa near their Norfolk home.

Canceling swimming is one of the changes the school has made to keep children safe, but the Cambridge family has been exempted from one of the other new rules.

Katie explains: “According to one of the parents, the school has installed numerous COVID prevention measures, and now parents have to leave their children at the school gates.”

“The Cambrians, however, can still bring their children onto the school grounds.

This is likely due to security as the family has personal protection officers with them at all times.

Despite having a babysitter and other staff, Kate and William are said to be regulars at school and are often seen by other parents on the playground.

Like most working parents, they have also organized work tasks to fit their children’s pick-up and drop-off times.