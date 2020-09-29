Plácido Domingo regrets not having defended himself earlier

The tenor said in an interview that “I was wrong to keep silent all this time.”

Plácido Domingo breaks the silence and talks about the accusations of sexual abuse that weigh on him, denies it, and also apologizes if at any time he offended a woman.

The tenor appeared on the program ‘The First Question’, on Spanish public television, and declared: “I have been wrong to keep silent all this time. That silence has cost me dearly and has hurt me a lot. I condemn abuse in any situation, place, and time. Protecting the rights of women is paramount. They can say what they want, but I have never disrespected any woman ”.

Plácido assures that he has never abused any woman, however, he apologizes if ever one of his attitudes or words was misinterpreted: “If I had realized that I had bothered them, in some way I would have apologized at that moment. It doesn’t go with my way of being. Many people have been disappointed in me, and I wish I could make them change their minds, others have judged me without knowing me, and those who know me know that I am not that person they have described. “

The well-known Spanish tenor regrets what happened, and the only thing he wishes that this black chapter does not stain his artistic career and wants to be remembered as the person he really is dedicated all his life to zarzuela.