Ninel Conde causes controversy with her face after cosmetic treatment

The negative and positive comments of his followers on social networks did not wait.

The artist published a photo in which her face is very different, her lips are very voluptuous, and wrote: “@ dra.al I loved my facial complexion.”

The comments began to appear quickly, the majority in disagreement with Ninel having surgeries because they consider that by ‘fixing herself’, she can achieve the opposite result and stop looking like herself.

So far Ninel has not reacted to the comments or revealed what aesthetic treatment she underwent on this occasion.