Lucía Méndez slaps singer for kissing her

The veteran actress and singer reacted immediately when Rey Grupero ‘stole’ a kiss from her. Lucia said furiously: “What’s wrong?”, And the YouTuber laughed amused by what happened.

King Grupero did not stop publishing the video of the moment he kisses Méndez and she slaps him, and wrote: “Hahahaha I gave Lucía Méndez a kiss, hahaha it was delicious.”

The Youtuber did not apologize to Lucía for his daring, but the one who did apologize was the producer of the program Pedro Moctezuma. King Grupero himself said that in that way he took revenge on those who were making fun of him in the program, where they even made him Chinese pants.