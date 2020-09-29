The husbands met Saturday to attend a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a date night on Saturday, putting down rumors that the reality TV star is planning to divorce her husband, after her repeated public outbursts caused by a severe bipolar disorder episode.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got together on Saturday to attend a friend’s wedding. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star took to her Instagram stories to share snapshots and images of the socially estranged nuptials.

The 39-year-old shared a photo of her and her husband’s footwear, their little silver bag, and the drink between them, and captioned it: “Date Night.” She shared several other photos from the backyard gathering, but none showed Kanye’s face, according to the IBTIMES site.

The KIMS founder, who has claimed in the past that she doesn’t actually drink, also shared photos of herself drinking some alcohol.

Posting a photo of a delicious-looking cocktail that was a deep pink hue and featured a citrus garnish, Kim wrote, “It’s a rare night I have a drink.” She shared another photo of a rose glass and wrote, “I guess I need it!”

The date night comes a few weeks after reports that Kim wants to end her marriage to the musician, with whom she shares four children: North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

A source told Page Six that Kanye’s first speech for his presidential campaign in North Carolina, in which he spoke of “nearly killing his daughter,” may have “taken a toll” on his marriage.

The source also claimed that the mother of four is waiting for the “Jesus Is King” rapper to get over his latest episode of bipolar disorder before filing for divorce.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned, but she’s waiting for him to finish his last bipolar episode,” the source said.

After a series of public outbursts from Kanye, including one in which he claimed that he has been trying to divorce Kim for two years, the couple took a family trip with their children to work on their marriage.

The duo has reportedly been getting along better after the trip to the Dominican Republic.