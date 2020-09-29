The actress considers that moving away from the social network has been the best decision she has been able to make.

Evan Rachel Wood has no regrets about leaving Twitter earlier this year, insisting that it is one of the “best decisions I have ever made.”

The Westworld star told Variety.com that she was sick of accidentally making headlines while expressing her opinions.

“And it was like, ‘Evan Rachel Wood is ranting!’ Or ‘Evan Rachel Wood attacks this person!’ ”She recalled.

So, in order not to detract from her work, the 33-year-old actress deactivated her account.

But he’s not sorry about the social media site at all, and he laughed: “Honestly, I think it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. For real.”

Evan was in the process of taking a break between seasons from Westworld when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a global lockdown. And as for what she’s been up to during the lockdown, the on-screen star admitted that having her seven-year-old son Jack at home with her has kept her on her toes.

“I’m privileged, so I’m fine,” she said. “However, quarantining a young child evens the playing field a bit. It has been a wonderful mix of chaos and precious moments ”.