Daniela Romo suffers for the loss of her mother

Daniela Romo suffered this weekend the loss of her mother, Teresa Corona, who was 95 years old. The sad news was revealed by producer Tina Galindo.

The well-known manager, who is Daniela’s friend and producer, wrote in networks: “It is with great sadness that I share with you the departure of Doña Tere, Daniela’s mother. She rests in peace after saying: ‘mission accomplished’ ”.

Family, friends, and fellow artists of Daniela Romo expressed their feelings for the death of her mother and wished her prompt resignation to the irrecoverable loss.

So far the actress and singer have not made any statement to the press or networks after the death of her mother.