Chrissy Teigen is hospitalized with heavy bleeding

The model, who is pregnant with her third child with John Legend, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

Chrissy Teigen hospitalized with heavy bleeding after being warned her pregnancy is a high risk

Future mother Chrissy explained that her bleeding had worsened considerably on Sunday, prompting her to be admitted to the hospital in an emergency.

The 34-year-old American model and television star, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, told fans on Sunday night that she had been hospitalized after a month of bleeding.

Chrissy had already been placed on strict bed rest, as ordered by her doctors, but had to be admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after her bleeding worsened.

Posting from her bed, Chrissy explained what was happening in a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The mother of two explained her condition and begged her 31.3 million followers not to try to diagnose her.

Chrissy explained from her hospital bed: “We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest. I get up to urinate and shower twice a week, as little as possible.

“But I always, always bled. I am in the middle of my pregnancy and the blood has been flowing for about a month, maybe a little less than a month.

“Every time I go to the bathroom there is blood, and honestly, just lying there is blood.”

Future mother Chrissy explained that her bleeding had worsened considerably on Sunday, resulting in hospitalization.

She compared the bleeding to “like you turned on a low-level faucet and left it there … Today it was at the point where it never stopped.”

She told fans: “It’s so weird because I feel so good.

“I’m usually in my happiest frame of mind when I’m pregnant. That is why it is so difficult for me to accept it. “

“So I feel great and the baby is as healthy, getting stronger like Luna or Miles.”

“It moves a lot, a lot before them. I’m so excited for him, he’s the strongest little one ”.

But Chrissy admitted that she is scared by the situation she is in.

“It’s scary, but it’s scary in the way that there’s really nothing to do. I take my progesterone and my iron and we are trying everything we can. “