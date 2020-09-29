Chadwick Boseman donated part of his salary to Sienna Miller

The late actor did that to secure Sienna’s participation in the movie “21 Bridges.”

The late actor Chadwick Boseman donated a portion of his salary on the box office hit 21 Bridges to his co-star Sienna Miller.

The Black Panther star died at the age of 43 last month after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Now, his former co-star, Sienna, has told Empire magazine of his generosity, starring in the thriller 21 Bridges.

Sienna revealed: “He produced 21 Bridges and he had been very active in trying to get me to do it.”

“He was a fan of my work, which was exciting, because it was reciprocated from me to him, ten times.”

However, the actress had been so busy and exhausted that she just wanted to take that time out of her family for justified pay.

“This was a pretty big budget movie, and I know everyone understands the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio couldn’t get,” revealed the Layer Cake actress.

“And since I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I get compensated in the right way.’

“And Chadwick ended up donating part of his salary to take me to the number I asked for.

“He said that was what I deserved to get paid.”

Sienna went on to describe how rare such behavior is from a male co-star in Hollywood.

The American Sniper star explained: “It is unthinkable to imagine another man in that city behaving with such kindness or respect.”

“After this, I told that story to other actor friends of mine and they all got very, very quiet and went home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while.”