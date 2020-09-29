Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins to join cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The transgender couple is in advanced talks on Bravo TV to join the cast of the show in season 11.

Caitlyn Jenner and her partner, Sophia Hutchins, are ‘in talks’ with Bravo TV to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) in season 11.

Limassol CEO Hutchins, 24, reportedly reached out to producers to negotiate entry to the reality show for her and former Olympic champion and 70-year-old transgender pioneer Caitlyn Jenner as a stay-at-home mom. ruler.

“Sophia recently sat down to dinner with former RHOBH castmate Eileen Davidson,” a source told TMZ on Sunday.

“They discussed Eileen’s experience on the show and Sophia got enough positive feedback that she decided RHOBH was something she wanted to do.”

On March 24, Hutchins and Jenner told ET that they would both seize the opportunity to join Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais.

“Honestly, I got into it,” Caitlyn said.

“You know, I’ve done reality shows most of my life – sports are reality shows – and I was watching that and saying, ‘I imagine myself walking in with some of the drama.’

Jenner appeared on the ITV 1 series “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here” last year, its spin-off “I Am Cait” in 2016, as well as 155 episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (2007 -2020).

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins met through a makeup artist, share similar conservative views, a sense of humor, and a passion for golf, and their home in Malibu.

Sophia (born Scott) told Pepperdine’s Graphic that she initially identified as a gay man until she saw the still-named Bruce Jenner’s 20/20 interview about his gender change in 2015.