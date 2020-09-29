Amanda Seyfried gave birth to a baby boy

The actress shared the surprise news and a photo of her baby on social media.

“Mamma Mia!” Star Amanda Seyfried has given birth to her second child.

The actress shared the surprise news and a photo of her baby on the social media pages of charities INARA and War Child USA on Monday.

Amanda and her actor husband Thomas Sadoski wrote: “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago, our commitment to innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.”

“With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

No further information on the child’s birth has been released, but the stars are members of the INARA board, which provides access to medical assistance that can save and improve the lives of children affected by war.

They became parents when their daughter Nina was born in 2017, days after the couple married.