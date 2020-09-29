Adrián Uribe commits to Thuany Martins

The comedian formalized the marriage request by giving his girlfriend an expensive ring.

Adrián Uribe proposed to Thuany Martins and shared the romantic moment when he gave him the ring. She accepted and also expressed her love and how happy she is in the expectation of her baby.

In the photo published by Uribe on Instagram, he is seen kissing the hand of his fiancée who already wears a beautiful ring.

The actor wrote, “Are you marrying me? I never thought I was going to be so nervous. My heart beating a thousand, happy, in love, and fully convinced of wanting to share my life by your side my love, and build that family that we both dream so much. I love you, future wife”.

The host also thanked those who helped him plan that magical moment, as well as thanked Carlos Rivera, since his song How to pay you? Served as the musical background when he asked Thuany to marry him.

The Brazilian model for her part wrote: “A thousand times Yes. Once again you surprised me, my love, and I have no words to describe everything I feel. I choose you every day, and I will keep saying Yes to you every day of my life! Since you became happy, it is my vice! I LOVE YOU LOVE OF MY LIFE, FUTURE HUSBAND ”.