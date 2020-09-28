Taylor Swift Sends Gifts To Baby From Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik

In an Instagram story, the model showed her baby’s hand and the gift that “Aunt @taylorswift” sent to her baby.

Gigi Hadid’s closest friends are already showering her with gifts for her baby.

The 25-year-old model shared another glimpse of her daughter’s hand, in an Instagram story, along with gifts from Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift.

The girl, whose name has yet to be announced, lay on a colored striped sheet. Her small clenched fist peeked out from a long-sleeved white shirt with a black outline of the Versace logo across her chest. Beneath the first, there seemed to be a pink silk blanket that covered her body.

“Aunt @taylorswift did this,” she added over the blanket.

Last week Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the birth of their little daughter, whose name has not yet been released.