Sophie Turner reveals adorable never-before-seen pregnancy photos

A month after the birth of her daughter, Sophie Turner posted the first pictures of her pregnancy on social networks.

Sophie Turner lived her pregnancy out of sight. More than a month after giving birth to a baby girl named Willa last July, the former “Game of Thrones” actress has decided to share with her fans some pictures of her rounded belly. Until then, only paparazzi photographs had revealed her curves as a pregnant woman. On Instagram, we can see the wife of Joe Jonas during her pregnancy having fun in a swimming pool with a dog, or even basking in the sun. In another adorable shot, she shows her stomach hidden by a pajama shirt on which the singer of the Jonas Brothers tenderly places his hand.

The 30-year-old artist and the 24-year-old woman announced the birth of their daughter in a statement in which they said they were “delighted” to start a family without giving further details. According to TMZ, the baby was born on July 22 in the Los Angeles area.

The couple said “yes” for the first time in May 2019 after three years of relationship in Las Vegas. A little over a month later, it was in Carpentras, France, that they united their destinies in a ceremony with families and loved ones.